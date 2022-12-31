5 International Destinations To Celebrate New Year's Eve

Every individual would have their own distinct ideas for how they wish to spend New Year’s Eve. Some would like a low-key gathering with their friends and family at home, whereas others prefer to travel to new domestic and international destinations for some incredible new year experiences. If you belong to the second category and haven’t made any plans for the new year, have a look at this list of 5 international destinations where you can enjoy your New Year’s Eve.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro is well-known for its Copacabana Beach Party, making it one of the top spots in the world to ring in the New Year. On New Year’s Eve, the beach is packed with thousands of people. Following the fireworks show and concerts, there are other options for people who prefer to enjoy the festivities away from the crowd, such as private parties in hotels.

Mykonos, Greece

For most people, the very mention of Mykonos conjures up images of luxury. However, it is also one of the most iconic and lovely Greek islands for spending the holidays, particularly New Year’s. So, if you’re looking for unique adventures and real Greek experiences, the way Mykonos welcomes the new year will be ideal. The southern coast is studded with cafés and restaurants overlooking the pristine seas of the Aegean Sea, making it ideal for a vacation.

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok’s Central World Square is the city’s main attraction on New Year’s Eve when a large crowd gathers to watch the spectacular fireworks display that occurs when the clock hits 12. Taking a luxury dinner cruise on the Chao Phraya River and attending events and festivals such as the Meta Music Festival, White Party, Glitter & Glam, and Beam NYE are all fantastic things to do while in Bangkok.

Edinburgh, Scotland

The three-day Hogmanay extravaganza in the Scottish capital Edinburgh is the highlight of the new year’s celebration and begins on December 30 with a Viking-style torchlight parade. It includes a Scottish music performance that concludes just in time for visitors to take in unrivalled views of midnight fireworks above Edinburgh Castle. On New Year’s Day, festivities continue with the customary fancy dress.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a joyful and bright New Year’s celebration. The majority of the restaurants in the historic city centre are open and serving New Year’s meals, and the city hosts numerous concerts. A few things one could do here include going to the Dubrovnik Christmas Market or treating oneself to excursions and activities like the “Game of Thrones Tour," given that fans of the show also admire the mediaeval city.

