5 K-Pop Bands that Had to Break Up Due to Controversies

The world of South Korean entertainment has garnered a global community of fans, thanks to K-pop band BTS. The K-pop bands often comprise several members from four to nine to even more. And when there are several artists working together, controversies ought to arise. So let us take a look at some of the controversial K-pop band break-ups.

2NE1

The girl group was known for shattering stereotypes one held for female bands. The goth rock persona exuded by the YG Entertainment managed band comprised: Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy. However, in 2016 the band broke up and had to halt its operations. In 2014, it was revealed that Bom had been under investigation for smuggling drugs through mail in the past, leading to her indefinite hiatus and 2NE1’s halt on group activities.

Glam

The girl group was part of BTS’ management agency HYBE, previously known as BigHit. The band comprised Zinni, Trinity, Jiyeon, Dahee, and Miso and lasted only for three years. In 2014, actor Lee Byung-hun accused two women, including Glam member Dahee, of blackmailing him. Dahee was sentenced to one year in prison in January 2015, which led to the disbanding of GLAM.

Triple H

The band comprised one female singer Hyuna and two male members from Pentagon Hui and E’Dawn. Considering how dating publicly is not normalised in the South Korean entertainment industry, especially for K-pop idols, this was the exact reason why the band broke up. The band debuted in 2017 but had to disband just after a year since Hyuna and Dawn had announced that they were dating.

April

April consisted of Chaekyung, Chaewon, Naeun, Yena, Rachel and Jinsol and is the latest K-pop group to disband. The K-pop group broke up in early January after reports of bullying emerged. In 2021 April band members were accused of bullying former member Lee Hyun-joo. Naeun was also accused of being a school bully.

X1

Formed through the survival show Produce X 101, X1’s disbandment came only five months after their debut when the show came under investigation for voter manipulation. The reality show’s director, Ahn Joon-young, and chief producer, Kim Yong-bum were charged with fraud and business obstruction. This controversy also forced the band to break up.

