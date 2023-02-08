5 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Proposal Ideas To Wow Your Soulmate

Rose Day is followed by Propose Day on February 8. This occasion is all about professing your love to your special one and popping that big question. The most important thing, of course, is to think about how to make this day special and memorable. But are you late in planning the proposal or are you on a budget? Worry not, you can still make the dreamy proposal that will amaze your love. Scroll below to see last-minute proposal ideas that will make your partner say yes.

Here are a few unique proposal ideas that you may consider-

You can pop the question in a public place, with a bouquet of flowers and a ring in hand. You may also include your friends and family and make a special performance and record their reactions. Or, you can keep it a private and low-key affair, and surprise your partner while going on a walk, or watching a movie together at home.

If you have been dating for a while, and want a serious relationship with your partner, you can prepare a short speech about how he/she makes you feel. You can order their favourite food or buy them a special gift as well.

Today might be a good day to propose the idea of your partner moving in with you. You don’t necessarily have to wait for a special day to ask them to, but if you are planning, then today will only make this proposal seem more romantic. After all, you are asking someone to live with you and get to know you inside out. You can pop this question with a duplicate key of your house and a personalised gift, a box of chocolates and a rose.

For married couples, you may have already gone down on one knee before to ask your partner’s hand in marriage, but there’s no rule that says you can’t do it again. You can buy matching rings. If you want to keep it simple, make them their favourite food, get them their favourite beverage and ask your beloved to ‘be your soulmate forever’.

Travel down memory lane. Take your partner back to the place you met them first. Remind them that this is your happy place and you want to stay with them forever.

