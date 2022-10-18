5 Lifestyle Changes That Can Help In Reducing Pain And Inflammation In Arthritis Patients

Arthritis is a condition in which pain, swelling and stiffness in and around the joints are common. Swelling and tenderness of one or more joints as well as inflammation are seen in almost all patients with arthritis. There are different kinds of arthritis and related conditions. In the long run, the disease leads to joint degeneration in patients.

It may depend on the severity of arthritis and one’s overall health. Other than surgery it can be managed by medication, physical therapy and therapeutic injections.

A few lifestyle changes can also help arthritis patients to reduce the pain and inflammation in the body. According to experts, the level of arthritis in patients can help to diagnose the extent of the problem and recommend the treatment as all the patients don’t face the same condition.

“By consulting an orthopaedic surgeon and doing correct X-Rays, the stage of arthritis can be determined which helps in understanding the extent of problem and treatment accordingly," Dr Siddharth Yadav, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Arthritis patients can follow a few simple steps and make some changes in their daily routine to control the pain.

Manage Weight

An overweight body is a common risk factor for early osteoarthritis as it puts more pressure on knee joints. Almost three times of body weight pressure comes on the knees during certain activities. In fact, losing a few kilos can reduce pain and improve physical function for people with arthritis.

Change your physical activities

According to Dr Siddhart, those who have knee pain should avoid impact-loading activities like jogging, squatting, skipping, and sitting on the floor. This will help to reduce the progression of joint damage and pain.

Be active

Strong muscles stabilise the joints and their movement. Daily exercises are also good for joint surface nutrition. It not only helps to reduce pain but also improves the function and flexibility of the muscles around the joints.

Vitamin Supplements

The health expert also mentioned that Vitamin D makes bones strong and Vitamin B12 is important for muscles and nerves. A prolonged deficiency of vitamins can also cause early cartilage damage.

Yoga

Yoga helps to control stress and improves metabolism. Doing yoga regularly also reduces the dependency on painkillers as it helps to make joints more flexible.

