Everyone out there has a different way in which they feel loved and appreciated. Love language is the way that a person prefers to express love and receive it from someone, especially their partner. There are 5 types, namely, quality time, physical affection, words of affirmation, acts of service, and gifts. Knowing your partner’s love language and letting them know yours is a surefire way to keep your relationship healthy and strong. You can feel more fulfilled in your relationship by cutting to the chase and communicating this. Here is how what each of these means and how you can use them to make someone feel special:

Quality Time

Some people just want to spend some quality time with their loved ones. For them, it is about quality over quantity. These individuals wish for undivided attention from their loved ones. All you have to do to make them feel loved is to be present and focused on them when you are together. So, put that cell phone away, make eye contact, and engage in active listening.

Physical Affection

For these individuals, an ideal date might be holding their partner’s hand. This love language can also be employed with friends in a simple platonic gesture as giving a fist bump. Keep in mind that anyone who appreciates physical affection feels loved through touch. Even a hug or a gentle massage at the end of a rough day can be excellent. Alternatively, you can cuddle with your partner as you watch a good movie together on your next date. The idea is simple, they want to be close to their partner physically.

Words Of Affirmation

This love language is all about expressing affection through spoken words. This includes getting showered with praise and showing appreciation with words. You might find them enjoying kind words and encouragement, uplifting quotes, love notes, and cute text messages. To make them feel loved you can drop them a simple good morning and good night text. Alternatively, film a short video to send them.

Acts Of Services

Someone whose primary love language is acts of service feels loved when people do nice things for them. These simple gestures include helping around the house, helping with the dishes, and vacuuming. They will notice and appreciate the little things and will return them with kindness for others, too. Remember for these people actions speak louder than words.

Gifts

This one is pretty straightforward. Do not confuse it with being something about monetary value. For these people, it is about the symbolic thought behind the gift. People enjoy the thought someone put in when choosing a gift. Make sure you keep a note of the person’s likes and dislikes and buy them something with a thought.

