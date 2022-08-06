5 Low-Maintenance Indoor Plants For Your Home

Indoor plants give a soothing and refreshing ambience to your home. Apart from this, the indoor plants also elevate your mood and keep the air fresh. Green plants or flower vases not only provide colour and liveliness to your space but also help to remove negative vibes.

Some typical indoor plants often used in Indian households as per the Vaastu and Feng Shui principles for de-stressing, anxiety reduction and positivity.

The majority of these typical indoor plants need a lot of care and watering. Indoor plants, as the name implies, are for inside the home, balcony or window sides.

Let us take a look at some of the indoor plants which need low-maintenance.

ZZ Plant

The ZZ plant is a low-light tolerant plant. Its soil needs to dry out between watering. Because it grows slowly, it does not require frequent re-potting. It’s the ideal plant for an idle gardener.

Snake Plant

Sansevieria, commonly known as Snake Plant, is a low-maintenance plant. It can accept any type of light. It does not need too much water. It also grows effectively in areas with higher light levels than low light levels. This is an absolute must-have in every home.

Lucky Bamboo

It may be cultivated in either soil or water. It dislikes direct sunlight, making it an ideal indoor plant. It grows slowly in mere water, yet it shoots up in the soil. If it’s in water, there’s not much to worry about! And if it’s on soil, you only need to water it frequently.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera has many medical benefits and, contrary to popular belief, is one of the easiest plants to care for. It does not require being overwatered. In fact, people overwater it, which frequently results in its decaying. The fleshy interior of the aloe vera leaf holds water for the plant. As a result, it requires extremely little water to grow.

