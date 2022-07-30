5 Majestic Forts in Rajasthan to Witness the Glory of State's Erstwhile Rulers

The state of Rajasthan is known for the splendour of its heritage. With its splendid forts and opulent palaces, the ‘Land of Kings’ is one of India’s most culturally rich destinations. Lakhs of tourists visit Rajasthan to experience its vibrant culture.

If you are looking to go on a quick getaway, you should consider visiting this mesmerising state. Let us take a look at some of the most majestic forts of Rajasthan. Since these forts are perched on hills, they offer a spectacular view of the sprawling cities in the backdrop that will surely overwhelm you.

Amer Fort

Amer Fort was built in 1592 by Raja Man Singh. This marvellous fort perfectly encapsulates the rich cultural flamboyancy and the awesome architectural competence of the erstwhile rulers of Rajasthan. The fort is constructed using red sandstone and marble. Amer Fort has a total of four courtyards and its Sheesh Mahal is one of the prettiest attractions. With beautifully carved walls and ceilings embellished with semi-precious stones and mirrors, Sheesh Mahal is truly mesmerizing.

Mehrangarh Fort

Mehrangarh Fort is one of the most exquisite forts of Rajasthan. Located in Jodhpur, you will be awestruck after seeing the Mehrangarh fort in all its glory. The fort’s ornate structures, intricately designed sandstone carvings and exquisite paintings are very famous. The fort was constructed in the 15th century by Rao Jodha, the founder of Jodhpur.

Jaisalmer Fort

Jaisalmer Fort is one of the most beautiful monuments of Jaisalmer and is popularly known as the Sone Ka Quila (Golden Fort). Built in 1156 AD by Bhati Rajput ruler Rawal Jaisal, the Jaisalmer fort stands amidst the sandy expanse of the great Thar Desert. The prime attraction of this fort is Maharawal’s marble throne, Laxmikanth Temple and the Jaisalmer Fort Palace Museum.

Chittorgarh Fort

The Chittor Fort is one of the largest forts in India and has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The main attractions of Chittorgarh Fort are the Kirti Stambha, Vijay Stambh, Rani Padmini’s Palace and Gaumukh Reservoir.

Taragarh Fort

Taragarh Fort in Ajmer stands at a height of about 1300 feet above ground level and is known for its grandeur and stunning architecture. Built in 1354 AD, the fort offers an impressive view of the nearby city. The main attractions of the fort are its three grand gateways, which are the Phuta Darwaza, Lakshmi Pol, and Gagudi Ki Phatak.

