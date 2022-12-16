5 Makeup Brushes for a Flawless Look: A Step-By-Step Guide

The makeup industry has seen exponential growth over the last few years. Social Media influencers have made makeup look easy and efficient by offering various techniques. This has led to people picking up their brushes and putting on makeup without having to rush to the salon. Once you have bought your makeup, you might face the challenge of buying and using makeup brushes. But, you are not alone if you feel confused about which brush to use for which makeup product to bring definite results.

Here’s a breakdown of the different brushes you can use confidently next time:

Real versus synthetic makeup brush

Although this is your pick, real hairbrushes have hair from squirrels or goats. Natural hair brushes are expensive and ideal for powder products as it absorbs oil. However, synthetic makeup brushes are comparatively cheaper and do not absorb oil making liquid or cream-based makeup applications efficient. Make sure your brush is soft, and dense and doesn’t shed.

Foundation Brush

If you use a powder-based foundation, use a wide brush with fluffy bristles, while for liquid foundation, use a brush with denser bristles and a narrow brush head. For powder, you can directly dip the beauty wand in the product and apply it to your face. But, for liquid and cream-based formulas, put it on the back of your hand and then apply it on your face with your fingers. Use the brush to blend it seamlessly on your skin.

Brush your blush

For perfect rosy cheeks, use a round brush. However, an angled brush can give a dramatic effect. Dip your brush into the blush powder, tap away the excess product and apply it on the apples of the cheeks towards your hairline. Keep blending it till you get a soft wash of colour on your cheeks. For a softer edge, use the brush in a downward stroke.

Eyeshadow brushes

When in doubt, always opt for eye-detailed brushes and a smudger brush. A detailed brush will give you control over the strokes and amount of makeup to be applied. You can also give shape with such brushes. A shadow or smudger brush on the other hand has multiple purposes. You can use it to add a highlighter to the corner of your eyes and smudge out the lower and upper lash lines.

Brush your lips

Instead of applying the lip colour directly from the container, use a sharp-edged small makeup brush. Using a brush for your lips will help you with applying the product evenly. It will also help you in mixing colours flawlessly.

