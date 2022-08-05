5 Methods to Prevent Tooth Cavities Among Children

Tooth cavity is a common problem faced by many children and adults alike. However, children run the risk of suffering from cavities more. The tooth cavity, if left undetected, can result in extreme pain rendering it impossible for your child to eat or swallow any food.

Many factors lead to tooth decay among children and if not treated at the right time, it can lead to severe toothaches, reaching deeper layers of your teeth and ultimately resulting in tooth loss.

However, there are several ways to prevent cavities in your teeth. Here are the 5 best methods to follow that can keep cavities at bay.

Regular brushing

One of the best practices to prevent cavities is asking your toddler to brush their teeth twice daily, preferably once in the morning and next at night. Brushing teeth can remarkably curb cavities as it reduces the accumulation of dirt and bacteria.

Flossing

Brushing and flossing teeth go hand in hand. Flossing is a deep tooth cleaning method that wipes off any tiny food particles stuck in between the teeth that the tender toothbrush bristles are unable to reach. It also helps in cleaning the plaque formed on teeth with precision. Monitor your kid and make it a habit for them to floss their teeth at least 2 times a day.

Avoiding sugar items

One of the primary causes of tooth cavities is eating sugary food items. Children tend to take a lot of sugar items like chocolate and candies which result in the formation of bacteria leading to a cavity. Curbing the amount of sugar your child eats will help in preventing tooth decay. You can also ask your child to brush their teeth after every sugar intake.

Fluoride treatment

Our teeth contain fluoride which helps in keeping them healthy. Teeth constantly go through the process of remineralization and demineralization. However, when the demineralization rate is greater your child will require immediate fluoride. Using fluoride toothpaste or getting a fluoride-mixed mouthwash or gel can significantly help in preventing cavities.

Maintaining regular dental checkups

Make it a practice of visiting your dentist once every month. This will help in the early detection of tooth decay or other oral problems. Your dentist can even recommend ways to keep your child’s teeth and gums healthy and give a proper diet chart.

