A dog is man’s best friend and there’s no denying to it. If you are looking for a devoted and protective pet who showers unconditional love upon you, then adopting a dog can be a great decision. But do you know that bringing a dog home can be an expensive affair? There are certain dog breeds found in India for whom you will have to shell out a significant amount from your pocket. So, here we have compiled a list of the top 5 most expensive dog breeds in India.

Tibetan Mastiff

The Tibetan Mastiff is a mountain dog breed that belongs to the Himalayan region. It is associated with the nomadic cultures of Tibet, Nepal, India, and China. The canine is known for being stubborn, dominant, intelligent, and strong-willed. It has a reserved temperament and is not so friendly to strangers and guests. The Tibetan Mastiff is an aggressive dog and can give a tough fight to big cats.

Price in India: Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

Height: Male: 66-76 cm; Female: 61-71 cm

Male: 66-76 cm; Female: 61-71 cm Weight: Male: 45.4-72.6 kg; Female: 34-54.4 kg

Red Nose Pitbull Terrier

The red-nose Pitbull Terrier is one of the most expensive dogs that you can buy in India. They are a powerful molosser breed of medium-height that are native to England and Ireland. These dogs are fearless, aggressive, well-built, and have a strong bite force. They perform well in obedience training and activities such as weight pullig, chasing, and high jumping.

Price in India: Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh

Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh Weight: 16-30 kg

16-30 kg Height: 50 cm

Boerboel

The Boerboel is a huge, strong, and intelligent dog breed having origin in South Africa. The Boerboel is also called the South African mastiff. They are strong and well-balanced and has broad, square and muscular cheeks. While they look aggressive, boerboel dogs are very reliable and obedient and always try to keep their master happy. This breed also is quite expensive and remains active.

Price in India: Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh

Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh Height: 60 to 70 cm

60 to 70 cm Weight: 50 to 100 kg

Alaskan Malamute

Powerful and giant, Alaskan Malamutes are dominant in nature but can be friendly too. They are found in the Alaskan region and are not meant to be kept in hot weather and in apartments. These dogs are can be your companion in outdoor activities as they love nature. It is also a great watchdog but inexperienced pet parents should avoid adopting one.

Price in India: Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh

Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh Height: Male: 61-66 cm; Female: 56-61 cm

Male: 61-66 cm; Female: 56-61 cm Weight: Male: 36-43 kg; Female: 32-38 kg

Akita Inu

Originating in Japan, these can serve as great watchdogs. They have a charming look and are always up for any challenges. Akita Inu can be a great pet since they are friendly and obedient to their masters.

Price in India: Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh

Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh Height: Male: 66-71 cm; Female: 61-66 cm

Male: 66-71 cm; Female: 61-66 cm Weight: Male: 45-59 kg; Female: 32-45 kg

