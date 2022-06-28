5 Mouthwatering Street Food to Devour in Delhi During Monsoon

The southwest monsoon is soon going to reach Delhi. The much awaited rain not only brings respite from the scorching heat but it also makes you fall in love with the changing weather. Everyone loves to enjoy the rain with a cup of tea and mouth watering delicacies. You may want to satisfy your taste buds while you are out to enjoy the rain. Delhi Monsoon seems to be the perfect excuse to take a break and throng to food outlets and devour the delicious Delhi.

Let’s take a look at five such street food items that you may love to enjoy with rain in Delhi.

Advertisement

1. Dolma Aunty Momos

Momos, the true love of Delhiites after Chole Bhature, can be your go to street food during monsoon. You can’t miss the piping hot dumplings served with spicy chutney on a rainy day in Delhi. What’s better than Dolma Aunty Momos? The famous food stall in the busy Lajpat Nagar market serves momos stuffed with either chicken, paneer or veggies and red chilli chutney.

2. Tom Uncle Maggi Point

Maggi is not just for mountains but also is a monsoon snack. During the monsoon season Tom Uncle Maggi Point in Kamla Nagar, near North Campus of Delhi University is a must visit. They have different variations of Maggi from corn butter masala Maggi to Manchurian Maggi.

3. Khandani Pakode Wala

Every household loves pakodas in the monsoon season. Pakodas are devoured with chai making it a perfect snack on a rainy day. Khandani Pakode Wala in Sarojini Nagar is the go to place for having the lip-smacking pakodas. They serve varieties of pakodas including paneer, bitter gourd, soya and corn among others.

4. Bhutta

Advertisement

Corn, with chilli powder, chat masala and lemon, is the must have street food during monsoon in Delhi. You can enjoy Bhutta anywhere in Delhi. The hot Bhutta is not only tasty but also healthy and is commonly available in most parts of the city.

5. Kathi rolls of CR Park

A perfect place for every non-veg lover craving for rolls on a rainy day is CR Park in south Delhi. The mini-Kolkata of Delhi serves you the best Kathi rolls. The roll is loaded with smoky hot meat with sauces. These rolls are worth the calories for the season.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.