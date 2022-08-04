5 Must-Have Skincare Products at Our Homes

Cleanser to sunscreen lotions are a few essential skincare items that you should have at home. Time and again, dermatologists have stressed the importance of having a good skin care routine. Taking care of your skin should be your utmost priority if you don’t want dry, flaky or unhealthy skin. Having a collection of good skin care products has many benefits, such as helping your skin stay healthy, radiant, hydrated and wrinkle-free.

It’s important to follow two different skin care routines for morning and night as the products differ. One can find the process of a skin care routine therapeutic too. But, are you aware of the must-have products for your skin care routine? Here is a list of skin care products that you must have at home.

Cleanser: This is an essential product that you should have. When you start your skin care routine, it should begin with a cleanser. Once you figure out your skin type, you can buy a cleanser that suits you. This skin care product will help you remove dirt and make sure your skin is healthy.

Face Serums: A face serum has the ability to nourish and hydrate your skin. It helps your skin stay smooth, and it’s easy to absorb. Face Serums contain retinol, which helps in keeping skin tight and reduces fine lines.

Sunscreen: Sunscreen lotions and creams protect you from the harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Experts suggest that you apply sunscreen before you leave your home. No matter what happens, sunscreen should be applied on a daily basis if you are going out during day time.

Eye cream: An eye cream will help you protect the area around your eye. As the skin is really sensitive around your eyes, it’s important to take care of it with the help of an eye cream. It is also one of the first areas on our face that may show the signs of ageing. An eye cream will keep the areas around your eyes stay soft and hydrated.

Exfoliator tool: Exfoliation will help remove the dead skin in order to let your new skin grow and glow. It’s vital to exfoliate your skin if you don’t want dry or flaky skin. You can use exfoliator tools such as granular scrubs, loofa, dry brushes or DIY products that will help the skin to exfoliate.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

