5 Must See Tourist Attractions in Bali

Bali is one of the most budget friendly destinations for Indian tourists. It is one of the favourite international tourist destinations for Indians. The Indonesian Island is known for its breathtaking hilly terrains with lush green vegetation, picturesque lakes, beautiful waterfalls, rice fields, flower gardens, rivers, and ancient temples. Bali is also popular as it’s quite a budget friendly destination for Indian tourists. You can plan a trip to Bali even with less than Rs 50,000 per person including the travel and hotel booking costs.

If you ever plan to visit Bali, you should at least spend a week there to discover the beauty of the island. Here are five must-see attractions in Bali that you should check out during your trip.

Tanah Lot: Tanah Lot, located in Tabanan (a central town in Bali) and is only around 20 Kilometers away from Denpasar, the capital of Bali. Tanah Lot temple’s history dates back to the sixteenth century and it is considered to be one of the most ancient Hindu pilgrimage temples in Bali. The festival of Odalan, which is observed every 210 days, is the ideal time to visit the temple.

Mount Batur: For everyone traveling to Bali, hiking Mount Batur and watching the sun rise is an experience of a lifetime. The months of April through September are the ideal times to explore Mount Batur. It is advisable to travel with a local guide while visiting Mount Batur. Apart from hiking, there are many other things to do on Mount Batur such as resting in natural hot springs, boating in Lake Batur and cycling along the coastline of the lake.

Ubud Monkey Forest: Located at Padangtegal Ubud, it is a home to more than 700 grey long-tailed macaques. It’s famous for its research centers that are set up for the routinely carried out studies on the health, diet and breeding habits of the monkeys. The natural sanctuary has featured a paved walkway through the green forest where a number of ancient temples can be found. People who visit the Ubud Monkey Forest can hire local guides for tours. In addition, a historic bathing temple can be found northwest of the Ubud Monkey Forest’s main location.

Seminyak shopping: With a treasure trove of designer boutiques, international surf shops, and lifestyle brand outlets, Seminyak is one of Bali’s finest shopping districts. In Seminyak, you may definitely find anything you’re looking for, from bikinis and bags to home furnishings and original works of art. One of the most popular markets at Seminyak is Seminyak Square which is 25 meters away from the Seminyak village.

Nusa Dua: It is located about 40 kilometers from Denpasar. The name Nusa Dua means “Two Islands", which describes the two tiny rising islands that can be found immediately off the peninsula’s coast. This place is famous for its luxurious hotels, spa and golf course. In addition to all this, one can also experience camel safaris at Nusa Dua.

