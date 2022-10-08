5 Must Try Korean Recipes You Can Make At Home

Everything Korean is taking over the world. Food is no expectation, all thanks to the mouthwatering dishes featured in K-dramas. Known for its savoury flavour and rich texture, the dishes can be readily prepared at home. Though some indeed have lengthy and complicated cooking processes, others do have hard-to-find ingredients. But you can enjoy these 5 easy to create recipes right in your home. Though most require some sort of non-vegetarian filling to go with it, they can be substituted with vegetarian options. Read on to find more:

Bibimbap:

The complete meal of Korean cuisine. Everything from meat, veggies, to rice, this Korean mixed rice would be a delight and fulfilling meal. Begin with the preparation of the special sauce, marinate the meat, and cook it. Move on to the veggies, and prepare a sunny side up. Add everything to a bowl of rice and voila! Bibimbap means a mix of rice with meat and assorted vegetables. The dish is so simple it can be turned into whatever version of it you prefer. Even a vegetarian version of it tastes just as delicious.

Japchae:

The most popular dish during Korean festive holidays, the Korean Glass Noodles is seasoned with mouthwatering meat and a variety of vegetables. While it is generally preferred as a side dish, serving it with rice (Japchae-bap) turns it into a main dish. The preparation and cooking is much like Bibimbap, with a balanced sweet and savory flavor, crunchy veggies, and firm noodles.

Tteokbokki:

Hot, spicy, and chewy Korean rice cakes is perhaps the most popular street food. If you want to find what suits your taste, there are several versions of it that can be tried. While a more traditional way of preparing is by using soup stock, but non-spicy version works well too if you cannot handle spices. Grab some rice cakes, tteokbokki sauce, soup stock, meat, and garnish it with sesame seeds and green onion.

Gimbap:

If the most popular K-drama of 2022, Extraordinary Attorney Woo has left you craving for some Gimbaps, fret not, they are easy to make. Often confused with Sushi, Gimbap is made of a sheet of dried seaweed (Gim) and rice (Bap). Just stuff in some veggies and meat and roll away. If you are in a hurry, just substitute the filling with some chopped kimchi.

Gyeran-Jjim:

This savory egg custard is a popular side dish that can go with any meal of the day. All you need are some eggs, anchovy broth, salted shrimp, and scallion. The dish is one of the easiest and quickest to make. All prepared under 20 minutes.

