5 Must-Try Rum Cocktails Recipes For Your Winter Party

Winter is that time of the year when one seeks to experience some cozy comfort. Our favorite indulgence for this season is rum which with its molasses, makes for the perfect drink, when the mercury drops. Dushyant Tanwar, cocktail expert, Monika Alcobev shares some of the best rum cocktail recipes for this season. “For many Indians, their love affair with rum started and ended with Old Monk, which is full of artificial flavourings and colourings. However, It’s about time to widen the horizons and experience the array of flavours in the rum segment," says Tanwar. He recommends the vibrant and punchy Bush Rum which is inspired by the flavours of the Caribbean rum shack as it offers the perfect blend of tropical fruits and spices to create some unforgettable cocktails.
The unique red coloured Ashanti Rum, on the other hand, boasts of a perfect blend of hibiscus and ginger with hints of vanilla and roasted honey. It’s not too sharp which is why it’s the best bet for the black mic mac and the Hibiscus fashioned cocktails.
Passionfruit Rumtini
Ingredients
40ml Bush Rum Passionfruit & Guava
10ml vanilla syrup
10ml brown sugar syrup
10ml lemon juice
3 dashes bitters
Method
Pour ingredients into a mixing glass filled 2/3 with ice in the order listed.
Shake and strain into a chilled coupe glass
Garnish with half a passionfruit
Mango Daiquiri
Ingredients
50ml Bush Rum Mango
25ml passionfruit puree /passionfruit liqueur
15ml sugar syrup
15ml freshly squeezed lime
Method
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker
Add cubed ice into a shaker and shake vigorously
Double strain into a martini-style glass
Garnish with half a passionfruit and a shot of prosecco (optional)
Bossa Nova
Ingredients
40ml Bush Rum Passionfruit & Guava
15ml Galliano liqueur
15ml apricot liqueur
10ml lemon juice
50ml equal parts of fresh pineapple juice and orange juice
Method
Add all the ingredients into a large glass with ice.
Shake hard for 15 seconds.
Double strain into a highball glass with ice.
Garnish with 1 pineapple leaf, half passion fruit, and Viola flower.
Hibiscus Fashioned
Ingredients
50ml Ashanti Spiced Rum
10ml Hibiscus Syrup
Orange Peel
Lemon Bitters
Method
Add all the ingredients you have in a mixing glass
Smoke the serving glass with star anise
Stir the mixture with 35 turns and serve under a carved ice cube
Decorate with squeezed orange peel on the glass
Black Mic Mac
Ingredients
50ml Ashanti Spiced Rum
10ml chestnut syrup
20ml aged wine
Absinthe on the walls of the glass
Method
Add all the ingredients in a mixing glass over ice
Stir with 30 laps and serve in a lowball glass over square ice
Garnish with orange peel and chocolate
