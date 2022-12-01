5 Must-Try Rum Cocktails Recipes For Your Winter Party

Winter is that time of the year when one seeks to experience some cozy comfort. Our favorite indulgence for this season is rum which with its molasses, makes for the perfect drink, when the mercury drops. Dushyant Tanwar, cocktail expert, Monika Alcobev shares some of the best rum cocktail recipes for this season. “For many Indians, their love affair with rum started and ended with Old Monk, which is full of artificial flavourings and colourings. However, It’s about time to widen the horizons and experience the array of flavours in the rum segment," says Tanwar. He recommends the vibrant and punchy Bush Rum which is inspired by the flavours of the Caribbean rum shack as it offers the perfect blend of tropical fruits and spices to create some unforgettable cocktails.

The unique red coloured Ashanti Rum, on the other hand, boasts of a perfect blend of hibiscus and ginger with hints of vanilla and roasted honey. It’s not too sharp which is why it’s the best bet for the black mic mac and the Hibiscus fashioned cocktails.

Passionfruit Rumtini

Ingredients

40ml Bush Rum Passionfruit & Guava

10ml vanilla syrup

10ml brown sugar syrup

10ml lemon juice

3 dashes bitters

Method

Pour ingredients into a mixing glass filled 2/3 with ice in the order listed.

Shake and strain into a chilled coupe glass

Garnish with half a passionfruit

Mango Daiquiri

Ingredients

50ml Bush Rum Mango

25ml passionfruit puree /passionfruit liqueur

15ml sugar syrup

15ml freshly squeezed lime

Method

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker

Add cubed ice into a shaker and shake vigorously

Double strain into a martini-style glass

Garnish with half a passionfruit and a shot of prosecco (optional)

Bossa Nova

Ingredients

40ml Bush Rum Passionfruit & Guava

15ml Galliano liqueur

15ml apricot liqueur

10ml lemon juice

50ml equal parts of fresh pineapple juice and orange juice

Method

Add all the ingredients into a large glass with ice.

Shake hard for 15 seconds.

Double strain into a highball glass with ice.

Garnish with 1 pineapple leaf, half passion fruit, and Viola flower.

Hibiscus Fashioned

Ingredients

50ml Ashanti Spiced Rum

10ml Hibiscus Syrup

Orange Peel

Lemon Bitters

Method

Add all the ingredients you have in a mixing glass

Smoke the serving glass with star anise

Stir the mixture with 35 turns and serve under a carved ice cube

Decorate with squeezed orange peel on the glass

Black Mic Mac

Ingredients

50ml Ashanti Spiced Rum

10ml chestnut syrup

20ml aged wine

Absinthe on the walls of the glass

Method

Add all the ingredients in a mixing glass over ice

Stir with 30 laps and serve in a lowball glass over square ice

Garnish with orange peel and chocolate

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here