5 Must-Visit Instagrammable Cafes In Delhi

From meetings to dates, luncheons to evening soirees, cafes are the lifeline of society. These cafes around Delhi stand out for their unique, eye-catching, distinctive and quirky design elements. We bring you five cafes that are worth a spot on your Instagram.

OMO

Catering to a woke palate that demands healthy, vegetarian food made with freshest and seasonal produce, OMO - Soul Food Community Cafe located in Galleria Market, Gurugram, is deliciously avant-garde. Indulging in an amalgamation of unique and distinctive flavours, the menu is handcrafted by a team of chefs that use all-natural ingredients to foster clean eating. The ingredients take birth from the palms of earth, capturing the essence and freshness of the land from the roots. The premium café resonates with nature, its produce and provides a refreshing pause to an otherwise chaotic life. Heralding the era of new beginnings and the spirit of minimalism and optimism. A blend of unique flavours, distinctive experiences and finer intentions: it is all that and more.

Colocal

Advertisement

Colocal is a first-of-its-kind brand that offers a unique chocolate dining experience for chocolate enthusiasts in the national capital. An expansive menu is a mix of Italian and continental fare like Sourdough Pizzas, handmade pastas, scrumptious burgers, and sandwiches, not to forget the most popular and celebrated Roastery Coffee House’s coffee drinks menu. It also incorporates delectable drinks and a food menu made from in-house chocolates like hot chocolate, cold chocolate, and cacao cold brew, to name a few. After the resounding success of the flagship store in Delhi, Anshi Saxena, director and co-founder, Colocal took the brand to new heights within a very short period with the opening of its second and third outlets at the most iconic locations, Noida and Khan Market. The cafe is all about a riveting experience that is smart, casual, warm, welcoming, approachable, and truly artisanal. Come and experience the love for chocolate with us.

Also Read: 5 Destinations For A Lavish Christmas And New Year Celebration

Cafe De Flora

Advertisement

A Parisian-inspired retreat and quintessential lounge, Cafe De Flora is an iconic landmark in New Delhi. The floral paradise of leisure is centred on the exquisite palette of irresistible French flavours and artisanal beverages proffering an identity of flavours and flowers. The concept behind the cafe is seeded from the timeless streets of Paris, where the team envisioned something better at the heart of India’s capital. The blooming setting is based on some committed principles namely, hospitality, diligent customer experience, consistency and apex quality in terms of services and offerings among other commitment benchmarks. The facade and interiors are based on a bouquet that rejuvenates and revives the French Riviera. It is one of the most calming and one of the latest Instagrammable cafes in North India that channels nature’s bespoke gifts. Jasmehar Singh, co-founder, Cafe De Flora, says, “When you think of a cafe, what do you picture? A place with good drinks and food? A place to read a book or get some work done? Or maybe just somewhere to socialise with friends. Whatever it is, there needs to be something different about your cafe that makes people want to come back again and again."

OTB

Advertisement

As they say that there’s always a silver lining to the black clouds, for us that silver lining will always be a new restaurant launch, and this time it is Out of The Box in Connaught Place. Yes, you heard us right. As the name suggests, OTB has built a legacy of always being different, serving different and giving its patrons a different feel as soon as they enter the place. And this is exactly what their CP outlet has to offer too. Located in the heart of the city, this is a power-packed house with a large open area full of vibrant energies and a gorgeous open Out of the Box courtyard. The lush greens and the open sky give it a perfect European feel.

Roastery Coffee

Advertisement

Nothing gets better than topping off a great meal with a freshly brewed cup of coffee. Roastery Coffee, one of the finest artisanal brands in the country is sourced directly from India’s finest coffee estates and roasted on the finest Giesen coffee roasting machine. Roastery Coffee House, the in-house cafe of the brand, also offers a complete dining experience to its patrons. The menu at Roastery Coffee House offers a delectable mix of Continental, Italian and American cuisines.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here