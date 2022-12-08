5 Natural Face Packs For Oily Skin in Winter Season

Without a doubt, it becomes more important to deal with your skin problems during the winter season especially if you have oily skin. If you skip taking care of your skin then there are high chances to deal with chapping, peeling and cracking skin problems. As winter winds cause the skin to dry out exponentially, you should make some changes in your skincare regime. Incorporate natural face packs that suit your skin type for healthy and glowing skin during the winter season. Below, we have mentioned 5 natural face packs that you must try if you have oily skin.

1. Orange and sandalwood face pack

Oranges have vitamin C, which helps cleanse your skin deeply. It also helps in unclogging pores by removing excess oil from the skin. To give an instant glow to your face you should add an orange face pack to your winter skincare routine. Take 2 tbsp of orange juice along with 1 tablespoon of powdered calamine powder and a spoonful of sandalwood. Apply this face pack for healthier and glowing skin.

2. Besan and Haldi face pack

Besan and Haldi face pack has been a vintage constant when it comes to your skincare routine. It’s a truly magic potion which makes your skin supple and radiant. If you have oily skin then this face pack is considered one of the best. Take a cup of gram flour, a pinch of turmeric, and some milk to make a smooth paste. Add this face pack to your skincare routine as it is good at balancing the sebum levels of the skin.

3. Carrot and Honey face pack

This face pack does wonders on your skin. From treating dull skin to hydrating your skin to the fullest, it does it all. If you have oily skin, then you should incorporate this face pack into your skincare regime. The beta carotene present in carrots helps you to get rid of dead skin cells and make your skin glowing.

4. Multani Mitti and Rose Water face pack

Multani Mitti helps cleanse the skin from deep and absorb excess oil. If you are someone who wants to get rid of oily skin then include this face pack in your skincare routine. When you mix rose water with Multani Mitti, it helps in replenishing the hydration levels of the skin and acts as a soothing factor.

5. Aloe Vera and Turmeric face pack

Known as one of the most versatile skincare ingredients, this face pack makes your skin radiant and glowing. This is one of the best face packs for oily skin and can be easily made at home. Mix both ingredients and apply them on your face for around 5-7 minutes. The results will be magical.

