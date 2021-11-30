5 Natural Ingredients for Your Winter Skincare Routine

Winter is here and people have started pulling out thick blankets and quilts, as well as loading their refrigerators with seasonal vegetables and fruits. While we make all necessary arrangements for the season, the skin is often overlooked. Harsh winters lead to flakiness and dry skin, which can further make it dull. Hence, it is essential to provide the skin with the right nourishment during winters to keep it hydrated. Today, we bring you five natural ingredients that you can add to your winter routine and keep the skin healthy and glowing.

Milk and Cream

Advertisement

Milk and milk cream, or malai, are beneficial not just for your health but for your skin too. They are two of the best natural moisturisers. Massaging your skin with a little bit of full cream milk or fresh cream can keep it moisturised for long hours.

Argan Oil

Argan Oil is extracted from kernels that grow on Argan trees. Argan oil has skin-softening properties and is loaded with minerals and vitamins, hence it is used to fight the dryness that comes with the winter season. The oil works like a magic potion on the skin.

Coconut Oil

Advertisement

Massage areas of your skin that appear dull and dry with a little bit of warm coconut oil and the natural remedy will do wonders. Coconut oil has nourishing fatty acids that hydrate and protect the skin. Apply it overnight on your skin for the best results.

Olive Oil

Advertisement

Olive oil has antioxidant properties, making it ideal for the skin cells to resent potential damage. Vitamins A, D, E, and K, play an important role in treating different skin conditions and fortunately, they all come in one bottle of olive oil.

Shea Butter

Shea butter creams are in demand during the winter season. Fat, which is extracted from the nuts of the shea tree, is used to make shea butter. It has a high concentration of fatty acids and vitamins, which makes it the desired ingredient to soften and soothe dry chapped winter skin. Shea Butter has healing and anti-inflammatory properties, thus, it is effective for all skin types.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.