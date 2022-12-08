5 Natural Remedies to Prevent the problem of Gas During Pregnancy

If you are pregnant, then it is common to experience gas-related problems. Raised levels of the hormone progesterone relax the intestine which slows down digestion and often leads to problems like bloating, belching, and flatulence. From feeling a lot of discomfort to facing gas troubles a woman goes through a lot during her pregnancy. During the later stages of her pregnancy, the growing fetus places additional pressure on the abdominal cavity which leads to a gaseous stomach. Below, we have rounded up several home remedies which will help you to prevent gas during pregnancy.

1. Drink plenty of fluids

Advertisement

Drink a lot of water to reduce gas problems during pregnancy. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water daily. Apart from drinking plenty of water, you can also include other fluids in your diet. Cranberry, grape, orange, and pineapple juice are some of the healthy fluids which you can consume daily.

2. Physical exercise

If you are pregnant and want to prevent gas problems then include physical exercise in your daily fitness regime. Try to keep yourself busy with physical exercises for at least 30 minutes. Exercise not only keeps you physically fit but also keeps you away from several diseases. From preventing digestion to speeding up digestion, it does it all.

3. Include fibre in your diet

Fibre-rich foods should be included in your diet if you are in your pregnancy period. Fruits such as bananas, vegetables, figs, whole grains, and more help with digestion and prevent the problem of constipation which further leads to gas problems and makes you suffer. Nearly around 25-30 grams of high-fibre food should be included in your daily diet.

4. Avoid certain drinks

Without a doubt, drinking water and taking a fluid diet is essential for a healthy diet. But if you want to get rid of gas problems during pregnancy then you should avoid certain drinks that can cause gaseous problems. Carbonated energy drinks, cola and other sodas should be avoided.

5. Don’t take the stress

Advertisement

Anxiety and stress are also responsible for causing several problems especially when you are pregnant. Identify the reason for your stress and try to indulge in activities that will keep you happy throughout the time. If nothing works out then try to do prenatal yoga as it will keep you calm.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here