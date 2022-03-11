5 Natural Ways You Can Opt to Relieve Your Joint Pain

With age comes various diseases. One such illness which affects the human body with time is arthritis. Arthritis is a condition in which people suffer from joint pain. They try various medications, ointments and exercises to treat the joint pain. However, these are temporary methods and long-term medication can take a dig at your health. So, in that case, one can look at natural methods of pain relief. Let’s see some of the natural ways which can give you relief from joint pain.

Maintain a healthy weight

Body weight puts a lot of pressure on the joints especially on the knees, hips and feet. In that case, one should maintain a healthy weight. Eat healthy, increase mobility and exercise on a regular basis to be fit and healthy.

Heat treatment

A long warm shower helps in relieving the pain. It eases stiffness of the muscles, joints and helps the proper blood flow. In turn, it leads to curing joint pain.

Use turmeric

Turmeric is a magic ingredient which helps in relieving pain, stress, body ache and other illnesses of the body. Turmeric contains a chemical called curcumin which has anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, turmeric is proven to be the best remedy for pain relief. Add a pinch of turmeric in warm milk and consume before sleeping. You’ll notice instant relief.

Cold therapy

Cold items are said to release swelling and inflammation of the joints. Take a bag full of ice and wrap it around the area of pain. You might feel little discomfort in the beginning but it will make the pain go away slightly.

Massage

Massage is good for the whole body. It makes the body relax and makes it feel light. Massage has no side effects; therefore, it is a proven method to provide pain relief. Take any oil such as mustard oil or coconut oil, heat it a little, then with light hands, massage it around the area of pain. Put some pressure with your fingers. You’ll notice slight relief as you proceed with the massage.

