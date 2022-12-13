5 Offbeat Travel Destinations For a Quiet Break This Winter Season

Winter is here! You must be looking for offbeat travel destinations for a much-needed winter break. There are offbeat destinations in India, which offer exceptional travelling experiences. For those who love to travel to serene and unconventional places, this article is for you. If you want to skip a swarming destination full of tourists, we have put together some must-see offbeat places in India. This winter, you can escape the hustle-bustle of cities and explore these lesser-known locations of the country.

Here are 5 amazing off-beat destinations that everyone should explore during the winter season:

Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh

Located in the eastern ghats of Chintapalli Mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh, this village is one of the best off-beat travel destinations in India. If you are looking forward to having a quiet winter break, then this location is perfect to visit. The village is located at a height of around 1,000 metres above sea level and you can witness some of the best breathtaking views at the sight.

Peermade, Kerala

This hill station is situated around 950 metres above sea level. If you wish to visit one of the places that offer a spectacular view of waterfalls, scenic grasslands, pine forests and viewpoints, then this is the place. The region is a part of the western ghats and has a vast expanse of plantations of tea, coffee, coconut, and cardamom.

Dawki, Meghalaya

Dawki is a small hamlet located in the south of Meghalaya. Renowned for its crystal clear water, the place should be definitely added to your off-beat travelling list. This destination offers a magical view during the winter season. Boating on the crystal clear waters beside lush greenery is what makes the experience fascinating.

Meghamalai, Tamil Nadu

This offbeat travel destination is located in the Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu. While several people flocked to common destinations like Ooty and Kodaikanal, this place is still undiscovered by many travel enthusiasts. If you are planning to visit the place, then you should know that the place has several homestays and cottages and only a few commercial establishments for hotels.

Gokarna, Karnataka

If you want to travel to unexplored destinations, then Gokarna in Karnataka is the place for you. This time instead of visiting Goa, you can plan to travel to Gokarna. The golden sand of the beaches and pristine clear blue water makes this place one of the most peaceful travel destinations during the winter season.

