5 Pet Dogs That Are Best To Live In Apartments

If you live in an apartment, then it can get a little tricky for you to keep a dog. While a dog can be your best friend, he/she also needs a safe and friendly environment and sometimes, they don’t adjust in an apartment due to lack of space.

Dogs like to live in an open space, where they can play freely and enjoy themselves. Also keeping a dog in your apartment can also irk your neighbours. Well, if you live in an apartment and want to bring a dog home, then fret not as we have a solution for you.

There are also dogs who like to live in cosy and small spaces and are best to keep in apartments and flats. They are also social and like to make new friends. Let’s check out the breed of dogs that have no problem living in apartments and flats.

1. Bulldog

Bulldogs have a very lazy nature and can sleep all day. But they are good friends for your kids. They love to eat and sleep and express great love for their owner. They don’t like to live alone and can perfectly fit in your cosy apartment/flat.

2. Golden Retriever

Golden retriever is a friendly breed. However, they are active and also learn things with ease. They love to get the attention of their owner and also obey everything their owner says. Golden retrievers are also loyal.

3. Pug

We have to say that pugs are cute! They like to stick around their owners. Pugs love and care a lot and are very friendly and social. They can get the attention of your neighbours with their cuteness.

4. Cocker spaniels

Cocker spaniels love to stay at home and are very famous among women. They are very fun-loving.

5. Dachshund

You must have seen the dog with short legs and a long body. Well, that’s a dachshund. They are loving in nature and like to be quite active and prefer to stay at home.

(Disclaimer: The information and information provided in this article are based on general information. Hindi news18 does not confirm this. Contact the concerned expert before implementing these.)

