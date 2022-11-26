5 Popular TikTok Slangs That You Must Know About

Language is dynamic and is quite receptive to changes in culture and trends. Nothing illustrates this better than words being used by a couple of content creators online and quickly trickling down to the masses. While memes and online communities like those on Reddit, Discord, and gaming platforms used to be the influencers in this department, most recently, TikTok has become the primary influencer in linguistic trends. From “POV" to “Go little Rockstar," slang from the short video-sharing platform has made it to the urban dictionary.

Here are five popular slangs from TikTok you need to know to strike a chord with Gen Z:

Advertisement

POV

POV is a popular acronym that stands for “Point of View." It is primarily used in TikToks and Instagram reels where the content presented is supposed to illustrate what the creator thinks a person might do when they have a certain “POV".

OOMF

OOMF stands for “One of my friends" or “One of my Followers." It is primarily used to refer to someone while maintaining their anonymity.

Heather

Advertisement

This word’s hashtag has received over 2.2 billion views. The word finds its roots in Conan Gray’s popular song “Heather". Urban Dictionary says that the word refers to “when someone says that you are Heather, they mean that everyone can’t help but like you."

Go Little Rockstar

“Go Little Rockstar" came from a viral track, “Pope is a Rockstar" by American Indie band SALES. People on TikTok use the term when posting videos about celebrating achievements of any kind or even remembering their loved ones.

FYP

FYP stands for “For You Page". When you log into the TikTok app, FYP is the main timeline you see. Content Creators use #FYP to make their videos more visual on your homepage based on the personal algorithm.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here