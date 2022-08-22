5 Prasad Recipes That You Can Make at Home

India is home to many festivals. Many rituals are performed by the devotees on these days to make the Gods happy and seek his/her blessings. Even though worshippers keep a fast and do not consume anything until the time of paran arrives, they prepare special foods.’ Here is a list of 5 such prasads that you can make at home.

Mohan Bhog

Mohan Bhog requires the following ingredients: semolina, sugar, milk, water, ghee, raisins, bay leaves, cardamom powder, saffron, and cashews. To make this prasad as tasty as it sounds, mix sugar, milk, water, cardamom powder, and saffron in a pan. Allow the stove to heat up until everything has melted. Add the semolina. After that, slowly add the milk. Continue to stir the mixture before turning off the gas. Fry raisins and cashew nuts in another pan with melted ghee. Use them to decorate the mixture.

Dhaniya Panjiri

It is said to be among Lord Krishna’s favourite prasads. Coriander powder, powdered sugar, ghee, chopped almonds, raisins, cashew nuts, and mishri are needed to make Dhaniya Panjiri. Since devotees cannot consume grain during the fasting period, wheat flour is replaced in the recipe with coriander seed powder. This dish is popular in parts of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Sooji Halwa

Take a large pan and coat it with ghee. When it is warm, add the sooji and roast it thoroughly. When the texture of the sooji has changed, add sugar and dry fruits and mix it well. Do not forget to add 2-5 drops of water at the end.

Makhan Mishri

Everybody knows the love Lord Krishna had for butter. He was even given the name ‘Makhan chor’ because of his love for the dish. On this day, you can offer him Makhan Mishri. This dish is extremely simple to make since all you have to do is combine grounded mishri in a bowl of butter. After mixing the two ingredients, add a good amount of Ganga Jal and garnish it with dry fruits.

Charnamrit

Another easy-to-make prasad recipe is Charnamrit. The ingredients needed to make this are milk, honey, tulsi leaves, Ganga jal, and yogurt. Make use of a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients and thoroughly stir them until a smooth consistency is achieved. Once the liquid has thickened, garnish it with chopped almonds, raisins, and cashews.

