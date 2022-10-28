5 Pre-Hip Replacement Surgery Tips to Help Recover Smoothly

Hip replacement surgery is considered a major surgical procedure. It is a safe and effective method to relieve pain and increase mobility. While recovery is subjective, according to the NHS, it is possible to return to light activities within 6 weeks. If you or a loved one is going to have hip replacement surgery soon, it might be a good time to start preparing beforehand to make the post-op period smooth. Here are 5 pre-surgery tips that you can apply to aid your recovery time:

Lose Extra Pounds

If you’re overweight, it is recommended to lose a few pounds before the surgery. This is to ensure that there are less risks of post-surgical complications, such as infections. Seek your healthcare practioner’s advice on goals and methods you can implement. Also consider including exercises that strengthen and stretch your muscles surrounding your hip.

Take Proper Medications and Supplements

It is advisable to avoid taking medications that cause your blood to be thinner. These can be medicines such as aspirin. Ask your healthcare practitioner what medicines are okay to continue. Always give a proper health history. Make a list of the medications you are currently on, if you fear forgetting. You may also be asked to start taking new medications or supplements, such as iron supplements. This is to ensure you do not suffer from post-surgical anemia.

Make Walking Arrangements

Do not be shy to use a walker, crutches, or cane during your recovery phase. Check beforehand with your doctor or hospital if they will provide one post surgery. Otherwise, invest in one. The medical staff will assist you in knowing what to buy and how to use it. Also, install grab bars in the bathroom next to the toilet and tub. These are essential to help reduce the risk of falling. Besides that you can also invest in a shower chair and a toilet seat lift.

Adjust Sleeping and Sitting Arrangements

While it is not necessary, making sleeping arrangements in a way where you don’t have to user stairwell can be preferred. Especially for the first week or two. This is mainly a consideration because navigating stairwells right after surgery might be hard. Always ask your healthcare practitioner for advice. Also, you can adjust the height of your mattress to make getting in and out of bed more feasible. Plus a firm chair with a high seat and armrest might be a good option to consider post surgery.

Quit Smoking

Nicotine affects blood flow. This can slow down your recovery and cause complications. Seek help to quit smoking.

