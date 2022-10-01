5 Preventive Measures To Keep Healthy Against COVID-19 and Other Flu

The COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak is regarded as a pandemic, a condition in which the virus spreads from person to person through coughing, sneezing, or contact with saliva droplets containing the virus. Since the virus’s emergence in December, it has spread quickly throughout the world and is having fatal consequences. Understanding the impacts of the coronavirus and knowing how to prevent it are crucial. Avoiding exposure to the virus is the best strategy to prevent coronavirus. Here’s a look at some important protective and preventive measures that you should follow against COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and other flu to remain safe:

1. Maintain clean hands and keep them away from your face: Use soap and water to frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. This is very important to do after being in close proximity to or in the same room as the sick individual. In the absence of soap and water, use a hand sanitiser containing at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your mouth, eyes, and.

2. Wear a face mask: Wear the most protective face mask you can find that fits well and is comfortable if you must be in the same room as the sick individual. Avoid making close eye contact or touching the person. Avoid touching or mishandling your mask while you are wearing it. If your mask gets dirty or wet, replace it with a fresh, dry mask. Make sure to wash your hands after tossing away the worn mask.

3. Clean your home often: Use household cleaning sprays or wipes to clean regularly touched surfaces such as counters, doorknobs, and counters. Don’t clean the ill person’s bathroom or separate room. Use the specified bedding and tableware only for the sick person.

4. Social distancing: Avoid crowded areas, whether they are indoors or out. To control the infection when the number of covid-affected people increases once more, physical separation from others is required.

5. Self-isolation: It is strongly advised that you immediately isolate yourself at home if you begin to exhibit coronavirus symptoms. Additionally, it is suggested to get examined immediately and begin therapy.

Seek medical attention if you have a cough, fever, or difficulty in breathing. Call ahead of time so that your healthcare provider can direct you to the appropriate health facility. This protects you and prevents viruses and other infections from spreading.

