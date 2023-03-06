Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin with many essential functions in the human body. It is necessary for keeping your nerves healthy and supporting the production of DNA and red blood cells as well as maintaining normal functioning of the brain. While we all crave mouth-watering foods, we mostly end up ignoring the nutrients that are much needed for our health.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to various health problems such as anaemia, memory loss, diarrhoea and constipation. Vitamin B12 cannot be produced by the body on its own, so you must get them by consuming them in your daily diet. Although nutrients are present in every food item, in some of the items, certain nutrients are present in higher quantities. Here is the list of dairy and protein food items which you can consume to avoid the deficiency of Vitamin B12.

Eggs

Eggs are a great source of proteins and vitamins, especially B2 and B12. According to Healthline, two large eggs supply about 46 per cent of the daily recommended quantity of Vitamin B12. Studies have also shown that egg yolks have higher levels of vitamin B12 than egg whites. In addition to getting a great dose of Vitamin B12, one will also get a healthy amount of Vitamin D by consuming eggs.

Milk and other dairy products

Milk, yoghurt, cheese and other dairy products are great sources of protein and several other beneficial nutrients including Vitamin B12. It is necessary to include dairy products in your daily diet.

Vegan milk products

For those who are vegan, non-dairy milk is also a great replacement for dairy milk. Soy, almond and rice milk are not naturally high in nutrients but make for an excellent source of Vitamin B12.

Salmon

Salmon is known for having one of the highest concentrations of omega-3 fatty acids and is an excellent source of Vitamin B12.

Beef

Beef or red meat is rich in Vitamin B12. However, consuming it in excess can be harmful to certain people. These may include inviting risks of cardiovascular issues and cancer for some people.

