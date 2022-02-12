5 Protein Rich Foods To Help You Gain Muscle

If gaining muscle mass is on your mind, then hitting the gym alone will not do the trick. To achieve your desired fitness goals, it is pivotal to include a nutritious diet in your routine. Proteins that serve as the building blocks of our body have significant importance in weight loss and the growth of muscle mass.

In this article, we will detail five protein-rich foods that must be included in your daily diet for quick muscle growth:

>Eggs

Eggs are a reasonable and readily available source of protein. They are also a rich source of the amino acid leucine, which aids in muscle recovery after an exhaustive workout. Also while some people are of the opinion that egg yolk is bad for your heart, studies have shown that whole eggs serve as a protein powerhouse. A single egg incorporates about 6 grams of protein. >Chicken breasts

Chicken breasts are an incredible source of protein for muscle growth. The food is affordable, easy to prepare, and is high in protein. Chicken breast is also high in selenium, a mineral that protects the body’s cells from the damage of free radicals. A serving of 100 grams of Chicken breast includes about 32 grams of protein. >Quinoa

Quinoa is a wonderful vegetarian protein source. It offers 8 grams of protein per cup and includes all of the essential amino acids. To boost your protein intake for muscle building, consume quinoa with sauteed vegetables or chicken. >Seeds and nuts

Snacking on seeds and nuts will not only help you with your muscle growth-related plans but will also keep unwanted hunger pangs at bay between meals. >Lentils

Lentils can be found in almost every Indian home. They contain a significant amount of fibre, are low in fat, and are high in protein. They are also less expensive when compared to other protein sources and can be stored for longer periods of time. Lentils also take only about 10 minutes to prepare and you can eat them both as standalone food or with brown rice.

