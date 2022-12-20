5 Proven Hacks To Help Improve Quality Of Your Sleep

Ever found yourself dreaming about a relaxing good night’s sleep? You are not alone. Many people struggle to get a restful night and feel grumpy for the rest of the day. If this has been a constant for you, make sure you consult your healthcare practitioner and figure out whether you have a sleeping disorder. In case that has been ruled out, then it might be time to exercise what is known as “sleep hygiene".

Here are 5 proven tips that can help you finally have that sleep of your dreams:

Put A Stop To Caffeine

It might sound like a no brainer but the amount of people who consume caffeine before bed is astonishing. In fact, a study has found that taking a moderate dose of caffeine at bedtime can disrupt your sleep. 3 hours prior to bedtime, or 6 hours prior to bedtime each have significant effects on sleep when compared to the placebo given to participants. Say No To Naps

When your mother asked you to reduce your daytime nap to sleep better at night, she was not kidding. In fact, she has the power of science to back her up. A study has found that a 10 minute to less than 30 minute nap during the afternoon restores wakefulness and improves performance and learning. Longer naps can lead to a loss of productivity and sleep inertia. Work On Consistency

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that one of the best sleeping habits you can adopt is going to bed at the same time each night and getting up at the same time each morning. Weekends are not an exception either. Create The Perfect Environment

A study has found that temperature, noise, external lights, and furniture arrangement all affect our sleep. Invest in a good mattress, pillow, and blanket. Minimize external noise, light, and artificial lights. Make sure your bedroom is relaxing and has an adequate temperature. Get Moving During The Day

A study found that older adults who had moderate sleep complaints can improve self-rated sleep quality with regular and moderate-intensity exercise. Although it is best to keep in mind, exercise should not be done near bedtime, instead do it during the day. Since exercising releases hormones like epinephrine and adrenaline, it can have a stimulatory effect, causing you to feel more alert.

