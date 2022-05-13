5 Reasons Behind Mouth Ulcers

Oral hygiene is essential! While focusing on significant health issues, we often ignore the minor ones. Mouth ulcers are one of them. It is a common ailment that affects many people at some point, caused by loss or erosion of the delicate lining tissue of the mouth.

Most mouth ulcers are generally harmless, but they can be extremely painful and make it difficult to eat, drink, and brush your teeth. People with mouth ulcers suffer from symptoms such as problems with chewing or tooth brushing because of the tenderness, irritation of the sores by salty, spicy, or sour foods, etc.

It is also known as canker sores and usually goes away on its own after a week or two. However, if it persists for an extended period without healing, you should consult a doctor.

Here are some of the most common causes of mouth ulcers:

Poor oral hygiene: One of the most common causes of mouth ulcers is a lack of proper oral hygiene. It can also be caused by factors such as improper or excessive tooth brushing. Furthermore, the presence of certain ingredients in toothpaste or mouthwash, such as sodium lauryl sulphate, can increase the risk of recurring mouth ulcers. Nutritional deficiencies: Mouth ulcers can also be caused by nutritional deficiencies in minerals and vitamins such as iron, vitamin B-12, zinc, and folate. Tobacco use: Tobacco use causes mouth ulcers because of the harmful chemicals and toxins found in it. Furthermore, the irritants in tobacco can increase your risk of oral and mouth cancer. Mouth Infections: A weakened immune system or hormonal changes in the body as a result of stress or anxiety are important factors in mouth ulcers.

Injury and Implants: Mouth ulcers can be adversely affected by injury to the oral cavity, which includes the teeth, gums, lips, and cheeks. This can include habits such as cheek or lip biting and broken teeth. In addition, improperly fitted dentures or braces can trigger it as well.

