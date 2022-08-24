5 Reasons Why Consuming Carbohydrates in the Morning Is Not a Good Idea

Do you feel lethargic later in the day after eating high-carb breakfast items like bread, biscuits, rusks, or cereal? In addition to helping you lose weight, your diet also has a big impact on your mood, blood sugar levels, and how well you can manage those unexpected hunger pangs that tempt you to eat more. According to studies, eating carbohydrates right away after waking up might impact chemicals like dopamine, insulin, and cortisol, causing you to feel unsatiated, have a blah mood, and eventually gain weight. On the other hand, consuming protein might help you feel satisfied for a longer period of time, which discourages you from eating during the day and at night. So select eggs over oatmeal, choose nuts and seeds over biscuits, and choose besan cheela over aloo paratha.

The best method to give your body the energy it needs for the busy day ahead is to start your day with a variety of nutrients. Early in the morning is the optimum time to take a high-nutrient diet, and fruits, nuts, herbs, and proteins provide the proper fuel for your body at that time.

Manpreet Kalra, a dietitian specialising in hormone balance and gut health, recently posted on Instagram about five reasons why one shouldn’t start their day with carbohydrates.

Consuming carbohydrates reduces insulin sensitivity, resulting in belly fat.

They lessen leptin sensitivity, which results in insatiety and a lack of a fullness sensation.

They weaken the ghrelin response, which increases appetite and may cause late-day unhealthy snacking.

They lessen the lethargy-causing glycemic reaction.

They might cause gut dysbiosis, which might cause bloating

Right ways to begin your day:

After waking up, drink 400 ml of water from a copper vessel.

To start the day off well, eat five almonds, two halves of a walnut, and one brazil nut.

Include nutrient-dense beverages in your morning diet, such as methi seeds water, gondh katira water, or moringa water.

Consume fruit before breakfast, such as bananas or papaya.

Eat a breakfast high in protein to stay full longer.

Options for breakfast high in protein:

Pudding with chia seeds

Chutney made from coconut and fermented millet dosa

Paneer scrambled with mint chutney and besan cheela

Peanuts and peas in vegetable oats

Idli with oats and moong dal (with tadka of mustard seeds and curry patta)

