5 Reasons Why K-dramas Are Trending

In recent years Korean dramas have taken over the screens of global media consumers. With Netflix capitalising on the Hallyu Wave and cashing in on its blockbuster hit show Squid Game, international audiences have been introduced to the world of South Korean entertainment. As K-Pop takes over the world, Korean dramas are also making their way to global supremacy.

This is already evident with shows like All Of Us Are Dead, Crash Landing On You, My Name and more.

But what makes K-drama so enticing? We believe these are the five reasons behind their success:

Cast: One cannot deny the swoon-worthy charm of South Korean actors. A country that is obsessed with looks and aesthetics, which can sometimes be problematic as well, surely knows how to draw an audience. But looks could only attract a certain number of people and it is in fact their acting skills that will make you stay and watch the entire series probably through the weekend. Case in point, Han So Hee’s acting range is quite visible in her two polar opposite roles in Nevertheless and My Name, both of which are available on Netflix.

Storyline: In contrast to the Indian soap opera where we have seen a lady turn into a fly and a snake, K-drama shows have a knack for offering imaginative and surprising twists sans the dramatic camera angles. K-dramas are often hailed for their originality and intriguing plots.

Cinematography: K-dramas give viewers an incredible visual experience with it, usually ranging from skyscrapers, and corporate buildings to stunning locations from beachside, to mountainside. It also offers international viewers a glimpse of Korean culture. When characters are silent, the setting often speaks volumes, so the views and locations are always carefully considered.

Fashion: If you notice, K-dramas have some of the best fashion sense. Both men and women have an unmistakable sense of style and carry their outfits with panache. Something about the way they dress makes them appear like they have just walked out of a fashion magazine or a runway show.

