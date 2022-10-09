5 Reasons Why Women Lose Interest In Men

Relationships tend to be like a fairytale during the initial phase but over time it becomes tough to keep the spark alive. Realising that the woman in your life is not interested in you anymore can create mental havoc. It can lead you to wonder what went wrong. In order to abstain from reaching that point, we have shared the five biggest turnoffs for most women. If you are in love with your girl and do not want her to lose interest in you, read on.

Not respecting her

For a woman, being respected by a man signifies that she is important to him. Whenever men try to pursue women, they are often very respectful towards them. Gentleman-like qualities are greatly appreciated by a woman and play a key role in securing their interest. If you start to disrespect your lady, it gives her the impression that you do not value her anymore. The result: she losses interest.

Inconsistency

Consistency in your actions is extremely important for a woman. She will closely observe your behaviour towards her. If you consistently show her that you care for her and are there for her through everything, she will never lose interest in you. Doing otherwise is a huge dealbreaker as they start feeling like you are not the same guy they fell in love with.

Cheating

Trust is the foundation of a relationship. It is what an entire relationship is built on. Women are most certainly to lose interest in men who cheat. An act of cheating portrays men as immature and ingenuine. Winning back their trust will become next to impossible after cheating.

Not making her feel special

Things tend to feel like a dream during the initial stage of a relationship. You create unforgettable moments and a special atmosphere for them, which is what women long for. When your relationship starts to get old, the spark between you and your partner dims. It is crucial for you to remember that your special gestures during the beginning of the relationship are what made your girl fall in love with you.

Breaking promises

If you are consistently backing down from your word and breaking your promises, your woman will start taking you as a non-trustworthy person. As a result, she will start to lose interest in you.

