5 Reasons Why You Need To Cut Down On Excess Salt Intake Right Now

Salt is known to add flavour to our food and isn’t unhealthy unless consumed in excess quantity. A person’s body needs sodium, a component of salt, to survive. So, when does salt consumption starts creating problems? When consumed in small amounts, sodium tends to help nerves and muscles for better functioning and balances fluid in the body. But with a spike in its intake, sodium can become detrimental to health. Here are a few side-effects of excess salt intake that can be observed in the body.

Bloating

Sodium is known to attract water and when a person ingests more sodium into their system, it increases their water retention. Since sodium holds water in the body, a person can feel puffier, swollen, or show signs of bloating.

Increased thirst

It is suggested that sodium also tends to make people thirsty. Though enough research hasn’t been done to support the fact, it is likely that a person can chug down more water due to eating salty food items.

Increase blood pressure

Salt pulls water into your body. When a person intakes excessive sodium, it increases the flow of water in the bloodstream thereby increasing blood pressure.

Deteriorated sleep quality

An increase in blood pressure results in a spike of the urge to drink and pee, making it difficult for a person to receive sound sleep. It is recommended to consume less salt, especially in the evening.

Headaches

Backed by a 2014 study at John Hopkins, it has been proven that more sodium intake can make a person more susceptible to receiving headaches. It happens frequently with people suffering from high blood pressure but even people with normal blood pressure have often complained of getting headaches.

Eczema

Is your skin dry, itchy, and inflamed? Salt might be the real culprit. Though scientific data is limited about the subject, it is suggested that excess salt also appears to trigger the immune system of a person.

Kidney Stones

Excess salt increases the production of calcium in the urine, which can lead to a person being more prone to developing kidney stones.

