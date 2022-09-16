5 Reasons Why You Should Add Silver To Your Skincare Routine

If acne is your worst nightmare and no amount of treatment seems to work for you, colloidal silver might be your new best friend. The unsightly and sometimes painful acnes have plenty of traditional treatment options available in the market, including the use of ingredients like retinol and benzoyl peroxide, but they can prove to be too harsh for sensitive skin, leaving your skin’s natural defenses weakened and prone to more breakouts.

Colloidal Silver, a tropical treatment is currently making rounds on social media, claiming to get rid of acne with impressive results. An aqueous solution with micro-sized particles of silver, supercharged with antimicrobial benefits sounds amazing, and here are 5 reasons giving it a safe try might make your skin better:

The Antibacterial And Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Dr. Jeannette Graf, M.D. and assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, has noted colloidal silver for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that make it a good solution for inflammatory and hormonal acne as it calms irritated skin.

Gentle On The Skin

Harsh treatments can worsen the breakout and colloidal silver offers a gentle alternative.

“The rationale is that silver can lower levels of acne-causing bacteria on the skin that promote inflammation and pimples," says Dr. Joshua Zeichner.

Great Adjunctive Viability

Colloidal Silver can play well with other ingredients. Mixing it with the right acne-fighting and skin-soothing ingredients can help establish an individual-focused skincare routine. Stay-on products, including serums, lotions, face mists, can be more beneficial than orally consumed colloidal silver.

However, as with introducing any new skincare product to your regime, keep in mind to look into the brand of colloid silver products you opt for and don’t forget to go for a patch test.

