5 Reasons Why You Should Wash Your Makeup Brushes Every Day

We all love makeup, don’t we? The smooth texture of a foundation and the creamy concealer works overtime to give that glow. Most of us love buying new brushes for that perfect application as the magic wand is the brush. Though we remember to wash off makeup before bed but forget to clean our make up brushes after every use. We keep postponing cleaning those brushes until a thick layer of cakey makeup products form over them thus sticking those bristles together. Ewwww! Dirty brushes are a breeding ground for germs and bacteria resulting in acne and unwanted breakouts.

“Many individuals are unaware of how crucial it is to clean brushes on a regular basis. Allowing makeup to build up on your brushes can have a negative impact on both your cleanliness and the effectiveness of your makeup application," says Rayed Merchant, spokesperson, Proarte.

Advertisement

Reveka Setia, makeup artist, believes that makeup brushes should be cleaned at least once a week to stave off the accumulation of bacteria, dust, and oil on them.

WHY WE SHOULD CLEAN MAKEUP BRUSHES AFTER EVERY USE?

To Avoid Acne: You must be aware of jammed pores; the pores on your face clog when there is a build-up of oil and dead skin cells on your skin. Whenever you use a makeup brush on your skin, it picks up everything from your face – oil, dust, dead skin cells, and bacteria; and another time you take the exact dirty brush on your face, you prepare the path for new acne and scars on your lovely skin. To Avoid Germs: Dirty and used makeup brushes not only damage your skin but moreover your luxurious makeup products. When your makeup brushes aren’t clean, germs grow on them. “When you use makeup with a brush and then twist it back in a specific makeup product, you transmit the germs from your skin to the product; and bacteria like the moist surface of your makeup products, particularly foundations, concealers, bronzer and blushes. If you wish to avoid contaminating your brand-new makeup products, start washing your makeup brushes frequently," adds Setia. To Increase the Life of Brushes: If you are paying a bomb for makeup products every year, shouldn’t you provide them with the maintenance they deserve? Makeup brushes are one of the most expensive tools in your makeup kit, right? If you want to save your money, clean your brushes frequently. The more repeatedly you wash them, the longer they will last. To Avoid Skin Allergies: Not washing makeup brushes regularly can harden their strands, which can be harmful to your skin, stemming from skin allergies and redness. Rinsing brushes every day will maintain their strands fluffy and you’ll be sure of not getting scratchy skin. To Prevent Infections: Filthy brushes can dominate viral diseases. If you use destroyed makeup brushes or share them with someone, you share and collect germs. Sharing your eyeshadow makeup brushes and lip brushes again expands the possibilities of conjunctivitis and herpes respectively.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here