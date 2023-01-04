5 Reasons Why You Wake up With Body Aches. How To Fix It?

Do you sometimes wake up in the morning with severe body pain? Waking up with body aches could be due to several reasons including your sleeping positions, being overweight, fatigue problems, using poor-quality mattresses, underlying health conditions etc.

Other than body aches, some people may complain about muscle stiffness while waking up. Performing strenuous physical work, lifting weights or doing rigorous exercises frequently results in stiff muscles. Mostly our bodies become stiff due to muscular sprains and strains. A stretching or tearing of a muscle causes strains which often occur in the lower back or in the back of the thighs. Here are some reasons why you have painful body aches after waking up.

These five factors can majorly affect your body aches

Sleeping position

Your bad sleeping position can cause body aches. Sleeping on your stomach or belly side can cause back and neck pain. You may feel severe back pain if you sleep for more than 10-12 hours.

Poor quality mattress

Your poor-quality mattress might be the source of why your body is sore. Ideally your head, shoulders and buttocks should be aligned. If your mattress is soft that it sinks, this could be a reason for your body aches.

Being overweight

Carrying extra weight causes sleep breathing disorders that can drastically impact sleep quality. Being overweight makes your body ache when you wake up as the excess weight puts pressure on your back and neck, causing pain.

Exercising

Lifting heavy weights or doing a rigorous workout may cause stiffness or pain in your body. While performing core exercises or cardio, the muscle tissue stretches or tears apart causing strains and body aches.

Medical Conditions

Sleep-related body pain can be caused by inflammation. Underlying medical conditions such as Lyme disease, thyroid, arthritis, spondylitis or chronic fatigue syndrome may cause inflammation in your body.

What should you do, if you wake up with aches and body pains?

Avoid sleeping on soft mattresses and pillows that do not support your neck and spine.

Change your sleeping position, try sleeping on your back or side.

While still in bed, softly stretch every body part starting from the bottom.

Take a warm bath or shower to relax and ease the pain.

Consume vitamin D supplements or sit in the sunlight for a few minutes.

Adopt a healthy lifestyle, and perform yoga, meditation and easy exercises.

