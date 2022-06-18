5 Refreshing And Immunity Booster Mint Drinks

A healthy immune system reduces the likelihood of diseases and infections. Maintaining one’s health and fitness became an important part, especially after the coronavirus pandemic. And this can be made sure of by consuming immunity-boosting drinks that build the body’s ability to fight against diseases.

Mint is rich in nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins C, E, and A, and minerals that help in preventing damage caused by free radicals. Today we have curated a list of a few refreshing drinks which are made up of mint. This will not only keep you cool but also boost your immunity.

Mint Lassi

Advertisement

This pudina lassi recipe is very easy, and you can serve it to the guests during the summers. To prepare this drink, add around 4 to 5 mint leaves to the regular lassi that you make. Now blend these leaves well and serve them some with some ice cubes.

Mint detox water

Put cucumber slices, lemon slices and some mint leaves in a jar and leave it overnight. Drink it the next morning. It will keep you refreshed and detoxed.

Mint coffee

If you want a non-caffeinated alternative to coffee, you can have mint coffee. It will boost your immunity and the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties present in it will help in healing your body.

Mint Kiwi Lemon

Kiwis contain Vitamin C which help in reducing any kind of infection and inflammation. Put some mint leaves and lemon juice in a glass of water and add kiwi pieces to it. This will keep your body cool.

Advertisement

Coconut Water with Lemon Mint

Electrolytes found in coconut water aid in preserving the body’s energy levels. The Vitamin C in lemon and mint helps your skin and immunity. Add some sliced lemon and some mint leaves to the coconut water leave it for some hours in the fridge and then have it.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.