5 Remedies That Can Help You Get Rid of Beard Itch in Monsoon

Long beard has become a key fashion accessory, and most boys prefer to keep it. But to ensure your facial hair looks healthy and polished, you must take extra care. Now that the monsoon season has arrived, it is critical to maintain good hygiene in order to protect your beard from itching. Poor hygiene, dry skin, ingrown hairs, acne breakouts, and even over-grooming with different products can irritate the skin.

Therefore, to get rid of itchiness during this time of the year, here are some of the best strategies you can follow:

Keep your face clean: If you wash your beard and face often, it will prevent dirt and bacteria from accumulating. This will also prevent the skin from becoming excessively oily. There are numerous beard-specific products available online that can be used before or after washing.

Bathing regularly: Try to take a shower every day or at least wash your beard with warm water. Remember not to use extremely hot water, and don’t linger in the shower for too long.

Keep chemical-based products at bay: Choose a natural alternative when shaving or trimming the beard. Using harsh chemical-containing foams or lotions can react on your skin as well.

Conditioning: Conditioning facial hair will make it softer and it will reduce the risks of irritation. If possible then try conditioning your beard with jojoba or argan oils. These can easily be purchased either online or offline.

Don’t trim or shave: Resist shaving or trimming when growing out a beard, to allow the hair to grow past the follicle. This reduces the possibility of discomfort and follicular damage.

