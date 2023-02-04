Women often do not feel safe stepping out of the house alone, especially at night. However, if women want, they can take care of their own safety. While travelling alone, specifically women, need to take several precautions due to safety issues. If you feel scared to travel solo because of safety concerns, you can now plan to set out on a trip to your favourite destination with a few preparations. It’s important to carry a few safety tools with you while travelling.

Here are some easy women’s safety tips and tools by which you can feel carefree and safe even while alone.

1. Safety Torch: Women can carry a shock-resistant safety torch with them when they go out on their own. Women can be able to defend themselves with the assistance of this torch.

2. Pepper Spray: Women can avoid even the worst situations with a small bottle of pepper spray. Therefore, women should always carry pepper spray with them when they leave the house. On the other hand, if you want, you can use a thread to tie it to your bracelet.

3. Pepper Gel: Paper gel may prove to be the best safety device for women. This gel can also be used to target the threatening elements. Therefore, when you go out, carry pepper gel in your bag to keep yourself safe.

4. Swiss Knife: A Swiss knife can also be used by women to protect themselves in case of an attack or untoward advance by a stranger. You can also carry a regular knife or a nail cutter in your purse instead of a Swiss knife. You will be able to respond to the attacker more quickly with this tool.

5. Foldable Rod: When you go out on your own, you can also carry a foldable rod that folds up and fits into your purse. These rods are light and easy to carry. Additionally, it occupies little space in the bag and you can also use a foldable safety rod to keep yourself safe.

