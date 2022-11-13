5 Seeds You Should Add To Your Diet To Control Diabetes

Blood sugar management is crucial for diabetics since chronically high blood sugar levels can cause life-threatening consequences. While it is often genetic - over which we have little control - adopting lifestyle modifications can work miracles, especially early in life. A healthy diet and regular exercise are essential for controlling blood sugar levels.

If you want to prevent diabetes or if you are a diabetic wanting to control your blood sugar levels, there are specific seeds that you should add to your diet. Here are five seeds suggested by renowned nutritionist Urvashi Agarwal:

Advertisement

Fenugreek (Methi seeds)

The dietary fibre present in fenugreek seeds, known as “Galactomannan," is an important component that slows glucose digestion and absorption. As a result, blood sugar levels fall and the glucose tolerance improves.

Carom seeds (Ajwain)

These seeds can be used to control diabetes because of their fibre content, which helps to regulate blood sugar levels. Ajwain seeds contain anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and they aid in boosting metabolism. These benefits may induce weight loss, which is excellent for diabetes management.

Basil seeds (Sabja)

Advertisement

Basil seeds are high in fibre. Urvashi Agarwal says that diabetes patients were commonly given Basil seeds shortly before meals in multiple trials, which avoided the blood sugar spike. These seeds were quite helpful in lowering blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

ALSO READ: Nutritious Foods to Keep You Warm This Winter

Advertisement

Pumpkin seeds

Packed with compounds like Trigonelline (TRG), Nicotinic acid (NA), and D-chiro-inositol (DCI), pumpkin seeds are very good for diabetic patients. They also contain protein, dietary fibre, omega-6 fats and magnesium which are good for diabetes management.

Flax seeds

According to the nutritionist, flax seeds can work wonders. They are high in insoluble fibre, which helps the body’s blood sugar levels as well as our digestive health. A recent study found that flaxseeds had a better possibility of lowering the prevalence of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This is due to the presence of flax lignan in them.

Include these seeds in your regular diet to combat diabetes and enjoy a stress-free life.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here