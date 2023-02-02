With exciting new content coming in and streaming on OTT platforms, are you also facing the ‘too many options to choose from’ dilemma? Well, here we are with a list of some of the most quality stories that are streaming live right now. Let’s make your binge-watching experience easy, fun-filled and exciting with our recommendations on ‘what to watch this week’.

UNSORTED

Directed by Rahul Bhatnagar, the three-episodic web show on Disney+Hotstar comically talks about the modern-age emotional conflicts faced while balancing between personal and professional lives. The female characters in the web show redefine feminism through demeanour that reflects strength, independence and courage to become emotionally vulnerable, making it a perfect comfort show to watch.

AYALI

Advertisement

Tamil Selvi, the female protagonist, makes all attempts to become a doctor. Courageously going against a 500-year-old tradition forbidding women from attending a school in the harsh Veerappa Pai hamlet, this series on ZEE5 is a perfect message-oriented creation. Abhinayashree, Anmol, and Singampuli are in the primary cast of the Muthu Kumar-directed film Ayali.

An Action Hero

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat and Jitendra Rai in the primary cast, the plot of the film on Netflix revolves around an actor named Manaav, who gets into trouble in Haryana after he becomes the cause of the death of a gangster’s brother. In order to save himself from the predicament, Manaav goes into hiding while the gangster searches for him to take revenge.

Lockwood & Co

The series starring Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati and Paddy Holland in important roles is a supernatural thriller series on Netflix. Three teenagers, including two boys and a girl possessing psychic abilities, decide to start their own ghost-hunting agency to get rid of the supernatural forces jeopardising the city without any assistance from elders.

Also Read: 5 Romantic Destinations In North India To Celebrate Valentine’s Week

Raangi

Advertisement

Trisha Krishnan’s 2022 Tamil film is about an online channel journalist who gets to know that a man involved with terrorists has created a fake social media profile of her teen niece. In order to take hold of the criminal, the police use her and her niece as bait and track his motives.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here