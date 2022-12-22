5 Side Effects of Excessive Consumption of Green Peas

Green peas are unquestionably extremely nutritious and ought to be a part of everyone’s diet. They are a good source of antioxidants and have a lot of vitamins and minerals. They are also excellent for helping diabetics manage their blood sugar levels, and because they are a good source of fibre, they also facilitate digestion.

However, as the adage goes, too much of anything is harmful, and this is also true with peas. Eating too many green peas can have adverse effects on your health. Below, we have mentioned some side effects of consuming excessive green peas.

Causes Bloating:

Consuming green peas in excessive amounts may lead to the problem of stomach bloating. According to a study at the Harvard School of Public Health, uncooked green peas include several antinutrients like lectin and phytic that may result in bloating, gas, and flatulence.

May cause Gout:

Consuming too many green peas can also cause your body to lose calcium and build up too much uric acid, further causing the problem of gout. Gout is a painful condition where uric acid builds up in the joints. Although having some uric acid in your blood is natural, having excessive amounts is harmful to your health.

Lead to Gas Problem:

Green peas are high in carbohydrates. Furthermore, it contains a large amount of sugar which makes it difficult to digest. When you eat excessive peas it leads to issues like flatulence, bloating, and gas. Additionally, the peas still have these defects even after being properly cooked. Therefore, it is advised to consume peas in a limited quantity.

Weight Gain:

Constant consumption of green peas can lead to excessive weight gain. Green peas are well known for regulating blood sugar and cholesterol. Fibre facilitates bowel movements and prevents excessive untimely eating. However, the protein and carbohydrates present in peas can also make you gain weight. Therefore, it is advised to not consume excessive green peas to prevent the problems of obesity and weight gain.

Diarrhoea:

Excessive consumption of green peas can also lead to irritable bowel syndrome and diarrhoea. This is because they contain significant amounts of proteins. It is advised to consume green peas with rice and soya if you want to prevent the side effects of excessive consumption of peas.

In addition, you must limit or avoid the use of canned or frozen peas to prevent the negative side effects of green peas.

