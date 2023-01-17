5 Signs of Emotional Maturity and What It Really Means

Emotional maturity refers to the ability to understand and manage one’s own emotions and those of others. It includes the ability to recognise and express emotions in a healthy and appropriate way and to respond to them in a constructive and empathetic manner. It also encompasses the ability to form healthy relationships, handle conflict effectively and take responsibility for actions.

Due to life circumstances, some of us are forced to mature quickly while some are coddled to the point where we struggle to grow up. Here, emotional maturity comes into play. It is known to be a key to any healthy relationship and is the ability to deal with situations and communicate with others as well. It is about how you cope with your life and comprehend what is going on around you. Having a reasonable level of emotional maturity is essential for having happy and healthy relationships. It is what not only allows you to confront your own emotions but also helps you understand others.

A licensed therapist and educator, Dr Ketam Hamdan, shared an Instagram post discussing emotional maturity and its signs. She said that emotional maturity has to do with having the self-awareness and self-control to understand emotions. Dr Hamdan added that it is really about one’s ability to manage emotions in stressful and conflicted situations.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl_9YA7O6Gj/?hl=en

Here are the 5 signs of emotional maturity shown by people as stated by the expert:

• Easy to talk to

People who are emotionally mature can converse with people who hold opposing views. They can interact while remaining open-minded. They are not judgmental and are open to hearing conflicting points of view.

• Accepts feelings

An emotionally mature person will recognise their feelings, discuss them and determine what can be done. They focus on dealing with issues rather than holding grudges or being passive-aggressive.

• Takes ownership

Emotionally mature people can admit their mistakes and not blame others. This requires a level of self-awareness and acceptance. They concentrate on self-awareness of trauma and learn to understand their own needs.

Advertisement

• Calm presence and no overreacting

Emotionally mature people are angry but they do not exaggerate their feelings. They are confident in their ability to solve problems. And they will be able to deal with situations and problems effectively.

Also Read: As Meghan Wept, I Dug A Grave To Bury Our Unborn Baby: Prince Harry In Memoir

Advertisement

• Flexible

When things don’t go as planned, an emotionally mature person can make alternative plans. They concentrate on solutions rather than complaints. They adapt to situations and understand that flexibility is essential for happiness.

Emotional maturity is an ongoing process. It is not a situation in which a certain level of self-awareness is attained once and then remains static.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here