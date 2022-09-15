5 Signs Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

If your body is unable to produce healthy enough red blood cells due to a lack of vitamin B12, your body might not be able to work at its full capacity. Since, healthy blood cells are required to carry oxygen to all parts of the body, without it, this anaemic condition can leave you with these 5 common debilitating symptoms:

WEAK MUSCLES

Motor and sensory nerve functions are negatively impacted when there is a B12 deficiency. This not only causes muscles to weaken but can also lead to frequent cramps. Depleted B12 levels when impacting muscles can impact coordination and cause impaired balance.

CONSTANT HEADACHES

A neurological side effect of depleted B12 levels is getting constant headaches. In fact, most people with a vitamin B12 deficiency report headaches as their most common symptom. Studies have found that a lack of vitamin B12 might be the cause of the constant migraines that people experience.

MENTAL CONFUSION

Depleted vitamin B12 is often seen as the cause of mental confusion, including memory loss. Without proper oxygen supply to the brain, impaired mental function is a common symptom to look out for.

FATIGUE

With not enough healthy red blood cells and depleting oxygen supply to all the parts of the body, feeling fatigued or tired is another common symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency. Even if a lab test shows a borderline deficiency of vitamin B12, fatigue along with other symptoms can set in. The deficiency of B12 can lead to megaloblastic anaemia which leads to the formation of large, abnormal, and immature red blood cells and impaired DNA synthesis.

FAST HEART RATE

Shortness of breath and fast heart rate is linked to a vitamin B12 deficiency. In case, someone feels alarming shortness of breath, it is advised to visit a healthcare professional immediately.

If you have been experiencing any of these symptoms, visit a doctor for consultation and prevent B12 deficiency from leading to bigger health complications.

