5 Signs That Your Child is Hiding Things From You

One of the most crucial aspects of parenting is being able to earn the trust of your children so that you can be their confidante, someone they never lie to and share everything with. Kids hide things or lie to their parents for a range of reasons. They are afraid of getting reprimanded or are not able to connect with you. However, how do you get an inkling of the fact that your child is hiding stuff from you? Let us help you identify certain signs that can tell you when your child is holding back.

Look out for eye contact:

A very common sign of holding back things is not making eye contact while speaking. If your child is avoiding your eyes when you ask them something, they are probably not telling the truth or hiding things.

Strange behavioural patterns

Children resort to different than usual behaviour as a self-defence mechanism while they are hiding things, which include irritable behaviour, pretending to be tired, or talking more than usual about irrelevant things.

Repetition

Repeating part of a question as part of a response is also a common sign of lying or holding back as your child uses the opportunity to stall for time to think up a false story to tell you.

Excessive sweating

Sweating way more than normal while talking to you may be a sign of your child lying to you and it mostly happens due to apprehensions of getting caught.

Fidgeting

Is your child wringing their hands or squirming while talking to you? This is yet another clue of your child holding back things for you as it denotes their discomfort at not telling you the truth.

