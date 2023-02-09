How do you tell if a person is attracted to you? Most people find this question bothersome. But Fred not! We’re here to assist you to find the answer to this. Sometimes, the person for whom you have developed feelings might also be attracted to you. But you are unable to communicate your feelings to each other. There’s a possibility that you both are looking for definite signs from your crush to know if they are interested in you as well. Below, we have mentioned some nonverbal cues that show if a person is interested in you. Take a look.

Eye Contact:

Eye contact is the most powerful body language cue that conveys your feelings. Gazing into the eyes longer than other people hints that the person has a soft corner for you. If the person holds their gaze a little longer and that too without any reason, this means they are into you. One cannot deny locking eye contact is the most attractive sign of a romantic relationship.

Points their feet in your direction:

When someone likes you, they often point their feet in your direction. It is a subtle, unintentional sign that someone likes you, though it is not very common. When someone has feelings for you but is hiding them for some reason, their body will reflect those feelings. Their frontal body position will automatically point towards you because that is where their mind is even if they are conversing with someone else.

Increased breathing and body temperature:

There’s a reason why the words “hot" and “steamy" exist, especially when it comes to passionate matters. Similar to an addiction, being in love and attracted to someone causes physical reactions. The physiological modifications—increased body temperature, heart rate, and deep, swift breathing—indicate excitement brought on by a physical or emotional attraction. These could give you flushed cheeks and make you feel uneasy around the person you like.

Leans in a little too much

The desire to be close to you is a sign that someone finds you attractive. A clear sign of interest is the way they sit or stand, tilting or leaning towards you. A person who likes you will pay close attention. Even though they might not be aware of it, they frequently lean in closer to you when speaking to you. That person is most likely not as interested in you as you are if they are turning away from you.

Change in the tone of voice

One of the subliminal characteristics that might indicate attraction is a change in voice tonality. To catch their partner’s interest, people frequently alter their tones. Male voices that are husky and deep seem more dominant, whereas female voices with high-pitched tones can stand out and catch your attention. Your partner may be interested in you if you notice a change in their voice when you both are together.

