5 Simple and Quick Techniques For Cleaning Your Mattress

An individual on an average spends roughly one-third of their life in their beds mostly engaging in either watching sitcoms, sleeping, relaxing or probably reading. On the whole, it is reasonable to say that an individual spends most time in their bed than at any other place in their home. But it is surprising, that the place where we spend half of our lives, is the place which we fail to clean. And we mean the mattress. We simply change the bedsheet and pillowcases and consider our beds clean while we forget that maintaining the hygiene of our mattresses is equally essential.

Nitin Gupta, executive director, Springfit Mattress shares 5 simple and quick techniques on how you can ensure the proper cleaning of your mattress:

Vacuum Clean your Mattress

This is the first thing you should actually do. Vacuum clean the top side and edges of your mattress after taking off your sheets, covers, and mattress protector. Vacuuming will help you get rid of any filth, pet hairs, and dust that have gathered over time, as well as the food crumbs of late-night snacking sessions.

Keep your mattress spot free and stainless

You should clean your mattress according to the type of stain. It’s possible that you have unintentionally spilled red wine, tea, or coffee on the bed. Always try to clean these spots immediately as it will be more challenging to remove them once they get dry and develop a chemical link with the material. Protein-based stains like perspiration, urine, or blood can be easily removed.

Gupta shares a few techniques for getting stains out of a mattress:

You can combine a proportion of hydrogen peroxide, liquid dish soap, and baking soda. Treat the affected area by combining them in a spray bottle. Use a clean rag to wipe to remove the stains.

Use natural enzyme cleansers that are non-toxic and chemically break stains and odours. They are easily available in the market.

Combine salt and lemon juice to form a paste. Apply the mixture to the stain, and then wait 30 to 60 minutes before removing it. Use a fresh cloth to remove the salt.





Use Baking Soda to Deodorize the mattress

This is a magic trick that can be used to make it smell good. Sprinkle a thin coating of baking soda on the outer surface of your mattress and just leave it for a few hours. Your mattress will become clean and also smell fresh. Also, any extra fluid from the stain removal procedure will get absorbed by it. But, please note that you must vacuum the baking soda and ensure it is properly removed from everywhere.

Try to keep your mattress in fresh air

It is not possible to move your mattress every time for that extra layer of sunshine, but if done it’s a fantastic way to get rid of bacteria naturally.

Don’t forget to wash sheets, cover, and pillowcase

While you are cleaning your mattress, give your bed linens, sheets, and pillowcases a nice wash. Germs can be found in the bedspreads that cover and shield the mattress. Dust and mites can be removed from them by giving them a good wash in a hot tub.

Mattress cleaning is as important as cleaning your bedsheets and covers. One should clean the mattress at least once every six months but if possible try to do this process every three months. Also, clean the stain immediately.

Undoubtedly, cleaning a mattress will increase its lifespan and make it more comfortable to sleep on, but everything wonderful has an expiration date. Approximately every eight years, think about buying a new mattress. Sagging of the mattress and body impressions show that it no longer offers sufficient support.

