5 Simple DIYs to Get Thick Eyebrows

Many women prefer thick eyebrows as they add depth and dimension to your face. You can frame your features beautifully with thick eyebrows. Some women have thin eyebrows and scanty hair growth, which creates an issue for them. You will have to apply a lot of eye makeup every time to make your eyebrow look fuller. But with simple hacks, one can improve the hair growth of eyebrows. Years of hair plucking, threading, waxing, and even laser treatment can reduce your hair growth and leave empty patches in your eyebrows. But we have some simple hacks for you that can help you get thick eyebrows.

Massage with oils

Oils work best for hair, and they can do wonders for your eyebrows as well. You can use different oils to massage your eyebrows to increase hair growth such as castor oil, coconut oil, and olive oil. Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid in a large amount that is good for hair growth. Coconut oil has essential nutrients, vitamins, and fatty acids that you can massage on your eyebrow to make them thick. Lastly, olive oil is filled with vitamin E, which will help your eyebrows to grow fatter and make them look thicker.

Onion Juice

Onion juice can reduce hair fall and promote hair growth in general. Onion juice is enriched with sulphur, selenium, minerals, vitamins B and C. All these things enhance hair growth in your eyebrow.

Eggs

Egg contains keratin that helps in hair growth. Egg yolk contains biotin, which works great for eyebrows. Even egg whites can also help in growing hair. You can apply this twice a week for the best results.

Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly can provide amazing moisture, hydration, and nourishment to your skin and hair. You can use petroleum jelly to lock moisture in your brows to make them thicker and fuller. Apply this 2-3 times a day to see better results.

Don’t thread, wax, or pluck eyebrow

When you have slow hair growth, then you must try to avoid any sort of hair removing technique. To have proper growth and shape you need to grow your hair. If you stay away from the hair removal method for at least 12 weeks, then you will have proper hair growth.

