5 Simple Tips For Your Children to Remember What They Learn

Your child enjoys going to school every day and finishes homework on time. They even share a good repo with teachers and fellow mates. But the efforts are not translating into the kind of grades you were expecting. Does this sound familiar? Well, not all students are good learners. As parents, you can help your child learn study skills with simple tricks and help them achieve good academic grades.

Check out some tips here:

Jotting down keywords: One of the strong methods for remembering lessons is to write down the keywords. For example your child is studying history and finding it difficult to remember the details. Then, you can ask them to pen down important dates, names of kings and their battles. Ask them to revise these keywords before the examination. By remembering keywords, they will be able to construct sentences quickly.

Revising every day: Last-minute exam preparations can cause unnecessary panic and stress. The only way to avoid it is to revise lessons every day which will help your child remember even the most trivial details.

Clear your doubts: Ask your children to clear their doubts from teachers without hesitation. Any doubt will result in further confusion. Even you can help them find out answers to their queries. These doubts should not be left for the last moment.

Proper diet and rest: Proper diet and rest are integral to better learning. They will contribute to boosting metabolism, memory and alertness. Remember to incorporate plenty of fruits and vegetables into your child’s daily diet. Proper sleep will help them relax and fight their fear.

Preparing a flow chart: All the important concepts, keywords and diagrams should be incorporated into a flow chart. These flow charts can help in remembering lessons easily. There will be no need to go through lengthy chapters. Just going through the flow charts will make the job easier for your child.

